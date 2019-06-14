UP jail inmate dies, authorities say he was drug addict

Etah, Jun 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old inmate of Etah district jail in Uttar Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances, officials said Friday."Satish was convicted in an attempt to murder case, and was transferred from Noida jail. He was in Etah district jail for more than a year," deputy jailor RK Singh said.Singh said Satish was a drug addict, and on Thursday he fell ill."He was admitted to the jail hospital, where he died on Friday morning," the officer said. PTI CORR NAV SOMSOM