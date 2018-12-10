'UP jails have three times more prisoners'

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur expressed serious concern Monday on keeping three times more prisoners in Uttar Pradesh jails than their capacity.He advocated for open air camps for prisoners.Justice Mathur was speaking at a conference on the International Human Rights Day.He favoured parole for those prisoners who have spent many years in jail.Former Additional Solicitor General of India K V Vishwanath expressed hope that rule of law will be observed for all citizens.Judges of the bench, senior advocates, office bearers of bar association were also present on the occasion. PTI CORR SAB DPBDPB