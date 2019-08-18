UP: Journalist, brother shot dead in Saharanpur

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) A photojournalist with a prominent Hindi daily and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur district on Sunday morning following an altercation over disposal of cow dung, police said.Ashish (23), a photographer with Dainik Jagran newspaper, and his brother Ashutosh (19) were killed by their neighbour Mahipal Saini and his sons, Senior Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said."In the midst of an argument, Mahipal and his sons entered the house of Ashish and Ashutosh and shot them. Locals rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead," the SSP said.Three teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are absconding, he added.Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased."Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the Saharanpur incident wherein the journalist of Dainik Jagran and his brother were shot dead by the assailants," a statement issued here by a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said."SSP Saharanpur has been directed to initiate the strongest action. The state government stands by the bereaved family in this moment of grief," the statement added. PTI NAV RHL