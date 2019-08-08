UP: Junior engineer arrested for stealing buffalo

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 8 (PTI) A junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam was arrested for allegedly stealing a buffalo from a house here, police said on Thursday.Abhishek Kumar was on Wednesday caught by the locals of Almaspur village under New Mandi Police Station. He was thrashed and handed over to the police, they said.Kumar was arrested and the stolen buffalo was recovered, a police officer said.Officials of the Jal Nigam, however, alleged that Kumar was booked by the police in a "false case".They claimed that cattle thieves were trying to steal the buffalo but fled after the locals arrived. As Kumar was passing by, he was caught and assaulted by the villagers. PTI CORR RHL