Up launches month-long drive against malnutrition

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Public participation is needed to tackle malnutrition and make the Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign successful, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. "If a country's children are weak and malnourished, the youth of that nation can never be strong," he said, launching the campaign and stressing the need for public participation. He said public participation and concerted efforts had helped contain the spread of viral diseases in the state, an official release said. "It should be kept in mind that no kid is left out during the campaign that will last for a month. Due to proper coordination, there was no outbreak of viral diseases such as dengue, kala-azar, chikungunya and filaria in Uttar Pradesh this time," he said. The Chief Minister said earlier people in eastern Uttar Pradesh were angry over the encephalitis menace. "In the past two years, through concerted efforts of the departments concerned, we have successfully checked the spread of the disease. Public awareness and mass movement played an important role in this regard," he said. Women and Child Welfare Minister Swati Singh said the aim of the campaign was to completely root out malnutrition from the state.