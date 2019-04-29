UP leaders ask people to brave sun, come out to vote

Lucknow Apr 29 (PTI) With the mercury steadily rising, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders Monday appealed to the electorate not to bogged down by soaring temperatures and exercise their franchise.Polling is underway in 13 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.In a tweet, Adityanath said, "Temperatures are high, take care of yourself but definitely cast your vote..every single vote of yours help formation of the government." "For a prosperous and strong Bharat, for a strong and decisive government, for fulfilling a dream, come out of houses today and vote. Remember, first voting and then breakfast," he said.BSP president Mayawati also took to twitter to exhort people to vote."Polling is taking place for the fourth phase of election for the 17th Lok Sabha. It is an appeal to voters to first discharge their duty of casting votes. This effort of theirs is important for their welfare and interest," the former UP chief minister said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted "Today's election will prove to be decisive for days to come.""For the safety of democracy, get united to vote by discharging your duties and rights as a citizen in the fourth phase of the process of mahaparivartan," Yadav said in a tweet. In a related tweet, he said,"Today is a celebration of democracy and every single vote is taking the country ahead towards progress." PTI SAB DVDV