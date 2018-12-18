UP Legislative Council adjourned on first day of Winter Session

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned on the first day of the Winter Session Tuesday after condoling deaths of former chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari and Union minister Ananth Kumar.As soon as the House met for the day, Chairperson Ramesh Yadav read the condolence messages and the members observed two-minute silence.UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Leader of Opposition inthe Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan and leaders of other political parties recalled Tiwari's contribution in the development of the state. Before the House met, leaders of the Samajwadi Party protested outside the Council, near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, alleging poor law and order in the state and demanding arrest of the prime accused in the Bulandshahr violence.Holding placards, the SP leaders raised slogans against the BJP government in the state."The law and order situation in the state is very bad. The government isyet to arrest the prime accused in the murder of an inspector in the Bulandshahr violence case," SP leader Hasan told reporters here. He said that the government had announced that a CBI probe will be conducted in the Deoria shelter home case, which came to light in August, but no action has been taken till date. PTI NAV DPBDPB