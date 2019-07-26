UP Legislative Council passes bill to regulate use of state emblem; adjourned sine die

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday passed four bills and was then adjourned sine die.The proposed legislations that were passed included the Uttar Pradesh State Emblem (Prohibition of Improper Use) Bill, 2019 which aims to regulate the use of state emblem.The bill states that no person shall use the emblem or any colourable imitation in any manner in which it tends to create the impression that it related to the state government or any official document without the previous permission of the government. The other bills tabled were UP Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, UP Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Bill and UP Water Supply and Sewer Management (Amendment) Bill. All the four bills were unanimously passed. During a discussion in the House on the improvement of board examination system for classes 10th and 12th, Shatrudra Prakash of the Samajwadi Party said that the current education system was faulty. "The Lord Macualay system of education has been given by the British. Evaluating the knowledge of the students in three hours is not appropriate," he said. SP members Shashank Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Lilawati Kushwaha, Sanjay Lathar and Basudev Yadav took part in the discussion. Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma said, "Today the examinations are conducted only to obtain degrees. This definitely needs improvement, and for this the government has already made a number of efforts and experiments.""The students are being linked to Kaushal Vikas Yojana, so that they can get employment during their education," he said.To ensure that the sanctity of examinations remain intact, they are being conducted using modern technology, he said. PTI NAV RHL