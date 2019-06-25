scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UP: Man arrested for killing brother over trivial issue

Balrampur (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here Tuesday for killing his elder brother over a trivial issue in Belha village, police said.Babadeen, under the influence of liquor , was creating ruckus during a wedding function in the village under Dehat Police Station area on Monday night and his 43-year-old elder brother Raj Kumar checked him from doing so, SP Dev Ranjan Verma said. In a fit of rage, Babadeen attacked his brother with bricks leaving him seriously injured, the SP said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries. PTI COR SAB RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos