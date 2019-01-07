UP man arrested with drugs in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Jan 7 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested Monday with 428 grams of charas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said. The accused, Nishant Rathore, was intercepted and later arrested from Pokhari Band here after the recovery of charas, Chamoli police spokesman Ajay Rawat said. Rathore hails from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, he said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Rathore, he said. PTI CORR ALM MAZ CK