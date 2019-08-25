UP: Man commits suicide after argument with wife

Banda, Aug 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide following an argument with his wife here, police said on Sunday.The incident took place late on Saturday night in Gayatri Nagar of the district, they said.Shivpujan had an argument with his wife, Mamta, after which he beat up his son, Station House Officer (Kotwali) Baljeet Singh said.Shivpujan later went in his room, locked the door, and hanged himself, he added.A case has been registered and an investigation is on, Singh said. PTI CORR NAV AD RHLRHL