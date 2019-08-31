scorecardresearch
UP: Man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Lord Ram

Ballia (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Lord Ram on a social networking site, police said. Mohd. Shaheed Ansari, a resident of Tika Devri village, on Friday posted some objectionable comments against the Hindu deity on instant messaging app WhatsApp, ASP Sanjay Yadav said. Following a complaint by a local, a named FIR was filed against Ansari and he was arrested, the ASP added. PTI COR SAB CK

