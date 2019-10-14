UP: Man involved in murder of priest arrested

Mathura (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A man wanted for allegedly killing a priest here last year was arrested from a Haryana village, police said on Monday.Ram Kumar carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, they said.He was arrested from a village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.The victim, Mahant Ram Bharose Das Tyagi, was a priest of a temple in Chaudaras village under Kosikalan police station limits. He was killed on November 11, 2018 by Kumar and his accomplice Ved, he said.Both the accused hailed from Palwal, he said.Ved was arrested in August 2018, Mathur said. PTI CORR ADAD