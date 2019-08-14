UP: Man kills wife, flees with son

Unnao (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A man allegedly strangulated his wife in Uttar Pardesh's Unnao district and then fled along with his seven-year-old son, police said on Wednesday.The woman, Neetu (30), was found dead by the neighbours at her house in Indira Nagar under Ganga Ghat police station limits on Tuesday morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma said.He said the neighbours informed the police that the couple often used to fight.The body has been sent for postmortem, Verma said. PTI CORR AD SOMSOM