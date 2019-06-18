UP man stoned to death for demanding repayment

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 18 (PTI) A man was allegedly stoned to death by some people for demanding repayment of the money he had lent, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when Aman Shekher, a resident of Khedu Sudiyan village, went to Ram Kumar's home to ask for repayment of his money, they said. Following an argument between the two, the accused and his family allegedly attacked Shekher with stones, police said. Shekher was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, they said. Efforts were underway to nab the accused, they added. PTI CORR SNESNE