UP man wanted in several cases held after encounter with police in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old man wanted in several cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Delhi's Moolchand area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.On May 27, an employee of an organisation was robbed of Rs 65 lakh at gun point by five robbers in Noida. Two accused were arrested and one was killed while another was injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.Acting on a tip off, the Delhi police laid a trap near Moolchand Metro Station to nab the fifth robber, Iqbal, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said."Around 4:30 am, an encounter took place with Iqbal during which the accused fired four times and in retaliation police fired six shots, one of which hit his leg. He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said, adding the Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest.One automatic pistol and four cartridges were seized from Iqbal. He was also wanted in over 25 cases registered in Delhi-NCR police said.Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, a gangster wanted in several cases of murder was nabbed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following an exchange of fire near Dwarka Metro Station.A total of 13 rounds were fired during which Prince Tewatia, the head of the infamous Tewatia Gang, sustained injuries on his legs, police said.