UP man wanted in several criminal cases held after police encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old man wanted in several cases, at least 25 of them registered in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), was arrested after an encounter in Moolchand here in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Iqbal, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, the encounter took place at around 4 am. The accused fired four rounds and in retaliation, police fired six shots, one of which hit his leg, a senior police official said. Iqbal was injured and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the official said. The Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, they said. Iqbal was also wanted in over 25 cases registered in Delhi-NCR. On Thursday morning, a gangster wanted in several cases of murder was nabbed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following an exchange of fire near Dwarka Metro Station. A total of 13 rounds were fired during which Prince Tewatia, the head of the infamous Tewatia Gang, sustained injuries on his legs. PTI NITCK