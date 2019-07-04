UP: Man's body with injury marks found in village

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old man with injury marks on his head and chest was found in a field here Thursday, police said. The family of the deceased, identified as Rafiq of Kafara village in Dhaurahra area, has alleged that he was murdered on Wednesday while he was in the field, they said."On the family's complaint, an FIR of murder implicating two persons of the village has been lodged," said Poonam, Superintendent of Police (Kheri).She, however, added that the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. PTI COR SAB AD RHLRHL