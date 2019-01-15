UP min, J&K Guv discuss ways to develop rural areas

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik here and held a detailed discussion on various issues, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Minister of State for Rural Development and Medical and Health, Uttar Pradesh, Mahendra Kumar Singh and the governor had wide-ranging discussions on the initiatives required for development of rural areas, the official said.The duo also discussed ways to strengthen health care services particularly in the remote areas of the country, he added. During the interaction, the Governor highlighted the crucial importance of strengthening institutions of Panchayati Raj for ensuring development at the grass root level, he said further. PTI TAS RHL