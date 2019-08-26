UP minister gives away Kisan Credit Cards to 47 fish breeders

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) UP Minister of State for Fisheries Jai Prakash Nishad on Monday gave away Kisan Credit Cards to 47 fish breeders here. "The state has a vast potential for fisheries, as it has water bodies in a large number. He said the state could be made a leading fish breeding state of the country by ensuring use of water bodies in a planned way," Nishad said in a statement. He added that for this purpose, the fisheries development schemes of the government should be publicised widely. The district-level fisheries officers should inspect ponds in their districts and solve the problems of the breeders, he said. Addressing a training workshop organised by the fisheries department and FISHCOPFED, the minister underlined the need for benefitting maximum fish breeders under the fishermen accident insurance scheme, besides fixing the targets as per the population of fishermen in districts, the statement said. The workshop was also addressed by UP's Fisheries Department Director S K Singh and Fishcopfed Managing Director B K Mishra. The National Federation of Fishers Cooperatives Ltd. (FISHCOPFED) is a national-level federation of fisheries cooperatives. About 100 fish breeders attended the workshop. PTI NAV HRS