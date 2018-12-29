UP minister invites Governor E S L Narasimhan & KTR to Kumbh

/R Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana met the governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, E S L Narasimhan, and TRS working president K T Rama Rao and invited them to the Kumbh Mela. Mahana said the state government was making massive arrangements for the kumbh at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. More than 15 crore people are expected to attend the Kumbh, which begins on January 15 in Allahabad. Asked about criticism that the state government was making massive budgetary allocation with an eye on the 2019 general election, Mahana said elections happen in the country the whole year. "The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) himself is a head of a mutt and the kumbh must always be of this size." R K Singh, the state principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, said the government was trying to maintain 7,000 cusecs of water every day and 8,000 cusecs of water on main bathing days for the convenience of those coming for the event. As a precautionary measure, the state government has ensured that no factory discharge comes into either Ganges or its tributaries. "All the polluting industries have been asked to shut down their operations in advance," he said. Mahana said the state would host 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' in Varanasi January 20, 21 and 22. The non-resident Indians (NRIs), who will attend the event , will probably be taken to the Kumbh on January 23 and 24, following which there is a plan to take them to the Republic Day parade. PTI SJRHMB