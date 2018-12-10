UP minister lays foundation stone for 132KV transmission sub-station

Mathura, Dec 10(PTI) In order to insure uninterrupted power supply to industries as well as to pilgrims, foundation stone for 132 KVtransmission sub station at Kosi Kalan here was laid by a minister in the UP Cabinet Monday. "Foundation stone of 132 KV transmission sub-station, at the cost of Rs 32.28 crore, in Kosi Kalan (Mathura) was laid today in order to overcome problem of low voltage and insure uninterrupted power supply in the area," UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma said.He said it is a step in the direction of pledge of the Yogi Adityanath government to provide uninterrupted and enough power to all adding that it would cater power needs ofKosi, Kotban, Kamar, UPSIDC, other industrial areas as well as adjoining pilgrim centres,with facility to get new connections.Not only three more sub-stations of 132 KV and two more sub stations of 220 KV by investing Rs 265.38 crore are under construction in the district, but the work of installing 2212 new transformers, three sub stations of 33/11 KV, 313 kilometer new HT lines and 56 kilomenter new LT linesby spending Rs 1,170 crore is underway, he said.The work on replacement of dilapidated poles, outdated lines, stretching new lines would start after connection under "Saubhagya scheme" will also start, Sharma said. PTI CORR MKJ