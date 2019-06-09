UP minister questions 'nature' of some rape cases

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) At a time incidents of rape were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, a state minister sought to question the authenticity of some such cases saying there is a "nature of rape". Speaking to reporters in Gonda, Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources Minister Upendra Tiwari said, "There is a nature of rape. Now if a minor is raped, it will be considered as rape. But at times we hear that a married woman in the age-group of 30-35 years too has been a victim of a similar incident...for 7-8 years there would be an affair, then complaint of rape comes...Such matters should have been raised then." A video clip of the minister's controversial comment has gone viral on social media. Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, "the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty." A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by six men in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. PTI NAV SMN