UP minister welcomes 10% reservation in jobs, educational institutions

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana Tuesday welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the economically weaker sections. "The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections had been taken by the Narendra Modi government without disturbing the existing system and it was a welcome step," Rana told reporters here. Praising the central and state governments for implementation of various welfare schemes, he said Uttar Pradesh has topped in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule. Talking about sugarcane dues of farmers, the minister said, "The Yogi government in the state had made a record by clearing dues worth Rs 33,700 crores out of total cane purchase of Rs 35,500 crore." "To clear the remaining dues, the Yogi government had made provisions of Rs 5535 crore for the sugarcane units," Rana said. He said the UP government had taken action against the defaulting sugarcane units and set a target for payment of the dues.