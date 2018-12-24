UP minister's son-in-law alleges kidnap attempt

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The son-in-law of an Uttar Pradesh minister has alleged that some men tried to abduct him when he was returning to Muzaffarnagar from Delhi, police said Monday.The miscreants chased Amit Prakash Agarwal's car Sunday evening on a highway here, but when the trader reached the city, they stopped pursuing him, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said.Amit Agarwal is the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Rajesh Agarwal and apart from several properties and businesses here, he also owns a cinema hall. Police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by Amit Agarwal and launched a search to nab the unidentified men, who allegedly attempted to abduct the businessman , the SSP said. PTI CORR ANBANB