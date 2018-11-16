UP MLA asked to pay Rs 3 cr extortion money, police register FIR

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) An Apna Dal MLA in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that he has received a letter threatening him of dire consequences and demanding Rs 3 crore as extortion money, police said Friday.On the complaint of MLA Sangamlal Gupta, a case was registered against unidentified people, they said. Gupta had received a letter which said he would be killed if he failed to pay Rs 3 crore 10 days, police said. The matter is being investigated. PTI CORR ABN ANBANB