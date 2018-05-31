UP, MP keen to implement DBT for food subsidy in select areas

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have evinced interest to move to direct benefit transfer (DBT) of food subsidy in select blocks and districts, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today.

At present, the cash transfer of food subsidy scheme is being implemented in Union territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry and urban areas of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, covering a total of 2.4 lakh households.

Currently, it is not mandatory for states to implement cash transfer of food subsidy. They can do it in identified areas subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

"UP and MP have shown interest to implement cash transfer of food subsidy in select block and districts where banking system is in place," Paswan told reporters after the launch of a Handbook for Implementation of Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy here.

These two state governments have been asked to make all preparations required for implementing the cash transfer of food subsidy, he said.

The minister hoped that the handbook will serve as a guide to all states/UTs that are implementing or planning to implement cash transfers of food subsidy, as it details out the prerequisites, processes, and roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders involved in the cash transfer process.

The handbook -- jointly developed by the food ministry and World Food Programme (WFP) -- would give step by step guide to states for implementation of cash transfer of food subsidy.

The book comprises Indias rules, regulations and experience in cash transfers of food subsidy and also WFPs global experiences.

WFP country Director Hammed Nuru, Food Secretary Ravikant were among other senior officials present at the event. PTI LUX MKJ MKJ