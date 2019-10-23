UP: Non-bailable warrant issued against DSP for his failure to appear in court

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against a police officer for his failure to appear before it in connection with a murder case that he investigated.Additional District and Sessions Judge Radhe Shyam Yadav issued NBW against Alok Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Meerut's Kithore, after he ignored a summons as well as a bailable warrant to appear before the court.The court directed police to arrest the DSP and produce him before it on November 5.Irked, the court also directed the state's home secretary to take action against the erring officer.According to the prosecution, Singh's failure to appear before the court has considerably delayed the disposal of the murder case that he had investigated. PTI CORR AD RAX ADAD