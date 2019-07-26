UP: One held for gang-rape attempt on minor

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 26 (PTI) One of the four accused who attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl at a village here has been arrested, police said on Friday. The accused, Waseem, was arrested on Thursday, they said.The four accused tried to rape the Dalit girl at her house on Wednesday, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining three who are on the run. PTI CORR CK