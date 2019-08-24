UP: One teacher sacked, another suspended for caning students

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24 (PTI) A teacher at a school here was sacked while another was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to discipline students, officials said on Saturday.The school principal also had an adverse entry recorded in his service book for failing to take action against the teachers. Students of Maharishi Sukhdev Inter College in Morna village under Bhopa Police Station here were caned and made to sit in a 'murga' pose (a stress position used as a corporal punishment where sit-ups are done holding the ears) for coming late to school on August 20, officials said.A video of the incident had gone viral on social media prompting authorities to take action. While one of the teachers--Sanju Choudhry was dismissed, his colleague Ravi Kumar was sacked. Principal Phul Singh got an adverse entry in his service book, they said.According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, around 50 children had come late to the school and were subjected to the punishment. PTI CORR RHL