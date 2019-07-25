UP: Police post in-charge booked after smuggler flees from custody

Gorakhpur, Jul 25 (PTI) A case was registered against a police post in-charge in Deoria district on Thursday after a liquor smuggler escaped from his custody.According to police, the SWAT team had arrested two smugglers near SBI bank in Sonda area with 250 boxes of illegal liquor worth Rs 16.85 lakh which they were transporting in a pick-up vehicle.The team handed over the duo-- Sandeep Singh and Salman aka Sallu hailing from Bhiwani, Haryana to the Jail Police post in-charge Shyamlal Nishad for interrogation.However, Salman managed to flee on the pretext of answering the nature's call, police said. Taking cognizance of the act, a case was registered against Nishad at Kotwali Police Station, Deoria on the direction of the Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra."A case has been registered against Jail police post in-charge... Action will be taken on the basis of investigation report," Mishra said. PTI CORR NAV RHL