UP police to establish cyber lab in Luknow

Mathura, Nov 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police will establish an ultra-modern lab in Lucknow to counter cyber crimes and solve over 4,000 such pending cases, state police chief said Friday.UP Director General of Police O P Singh said only "good and competent" officers will be posted in the cyber lab."Cyber crime is the greatest challenge for us and to counter it, a state-of-the-art lab would be set up in Lucknow," Singh said.Singh further announced that a cyber police station will be set up each in Noida and Lucknow.He said with the help of prestigious institutions like the IIT Kanpur, BITS Pilani and Indiana University, the UP Police will be made better equipped to deal with present challenges.In order to fill the shortage of police personnel in the state, training centres for new recruits are being set up in Sultanpur and Jalaun which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the DGP said.Singh also felicitated police personnel here and inaugurated a multi-story barrack and a renovated police modern school. PTI CORR AD DPB