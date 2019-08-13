UP Police to have special detectors to prevent inmates from using banned articles in jails

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) To prevent inmates from using banned articles inside jails, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to use Non-Linear Junction Detectors (NLJD).NLJDs detect the presence of electronics, regardless of whether they radiated or are hard wired, and even those which are turned off. The device also detects electronics containing semi-conductors."In jail searches by DIGs, NLJDs will be madeavailable so that objectionable items cannot be smuggled inside the jail. For this, Rs 1.90 crore has been sanctioned," a senior jail official said here on Tuesday.He said 10 NLJDs will be purchased and would be made available at DIG offices at Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Faizabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Agra among others places.This would help officials to detect such devicesinside the jail, he said. PTI ABN ANBANB