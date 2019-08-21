UP policeman arrested for accepting bribe

Kanpur, Aug 21 (PTI) A police inspector was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here in Kalyanpur.Inspector Ram Veer Singh was posted with the crime branch of Kanpur Dehat and was arrested by ACO Kanpur unit head, Shambhu Nath Tewari. "According to complainant Sonu Sharma, a resident of Gursahaiganj, Kannauj, the police inspector had demanded Rs 10,000 to file final report in a criminal case lodged under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) being probed by him," Additional DG (ACO), Zaki Ahmad said. Ahmad also said that Sharma had registered a complaint against Singh and the charges were found to be true during preliminary inquiry. Singh called up the complainant near a petrol pump at Panki-Kalyanpur road and he accepted the bribe of Rs 10,000, said Tewari."We trapped the inspector soon after he accepted the bribe," Tewari said and added that the inspector would be produced before a court on Thursday. A case has been registered against the inspector under Prevention of Corruption Act at Kalyanpur police station, Tewari said. PTI CORR NAV RHL