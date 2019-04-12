UP poll authorities issue show-cause notice to RSS' Indresh over 'mental problems' remark

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) District poll authorities in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, have issued a show-cause notice to RSS leader Indresh Kumar over his reported remarks that opposition leaders have mental problems.Sources in the Uttar Pradesh poll office Friday said Kumar has been given three days to respond."Opposition leaders have mental problems and they need to visit medical centres," he had said on Sunday while responding to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that the BJP spreads hate. PTI NAB IJT