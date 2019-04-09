UP: Poll notification for fifth phase to be issued on Wednesday

Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) The Election Commission Tuesday said that the notification for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state covering 14 parliamentary constituencies will be issued on Wednesday.In a statement issued by the EC here, it said the parliamentary constituencies going to polls are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki (SC), Ayodhya (earlier known as Faizabad), Bahraich (SC), Kaisarganj and Gonda. Candidates will be able to file their nomination papers till April 18. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 20, while April 22 is the last date to withdraw the candidature, it said.Voting will be held on May 6 from 7 am to 6 pm, it added.In the 14 parliamentary constituencies, there are 2.47 crore voters including 1.32 crore male voters and 1.14 crore female voters. The count of voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years is 3.39 lakh, while the number of voters aged 80 years is 4.84 lakh. The number of voting centres is 16,126, while there are 28,702 polling booths. PTI NAV RHL