UP receives light to moderate rainfall, Sharda flowing above danger level

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the Sharda river flowing above the danger level.Mirzapu and Salempur recorded 8 mm rainfall each, followed by Gaighat, Agra (6 mm each), Mirzapur, Haidergarh, Mau (5 mm each), Ankinghat,Azamgarh, Ballia, Badaun and Billari (4 mm each).According to a Central Water Commission report, the Sharda at Palia Kalan was flowing above the danger mark, while the Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Turtipar was very close to the red mark. The Met has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likelyto occur at isolated places and at a few places over west Uttar Pradesh. PTI SAB DPB