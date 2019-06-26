UP SC/ST panel seeks report from Bulandshahr SSP over death of 2 women under wheels of car

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident in Bulandshahr where two women were crushed to death under the wheels of a car, and sought a report from the district's senior superintendent of police.The panel's chairman Brij Lal has written a letter to the SSP of Bulandshahr seeking immediate investigation into the matter and prompt action against those found involved in it.Two women in the district were late on Monday night crushed to death under the wheels of a car being allegedly driven by a man who they rebuked for passing lewd comment against a member of their family.According to police, a case was registered against four persons including the main accused Nakul Singh who has been arrested. However, the victims' family placed the bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused.According to a release issued by the commission, the chairman of the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of newspaper reports over the "attempt to allegedly abduct" a scheduled caste girl by one Nakul Thakur in Nayagaon village of Bulandshahr and "crushing the mother and aunt of the girl in retaliation when checked".Besides asking officials to extend necessary financial aid for the victim family, the commission has also sought a report from the SSP about the action taken in this regard by July 1. PTI SAB NSDNSD