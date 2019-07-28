UP secured investment worth Rs 1.5 lakh cr, created 28 lakh jobs in two years: CM

Lucknow July 28 (PTI) Yogi Adityanath Sunday said during his tenure as state chief minister since March 2019, Uttar Pradesh received private investment worth Rs Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which generated 28 lakh jobs.The chief minister made the remark while speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore here.The additional investment of Rs 65,000 crore will create another three lakh job opportunities, said Adityanath.He said following the Investors Summit-2018, the state received Rs. 62,000 crore investment in just five months."Overall the state has received Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment leading to 28 lakh employments," he said.Beside the "private investment" of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the chief minister also referred to another figure of "public investment" worth Rs 1.25 crore and said the government is committed to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion dollar economy under the leadership of Prime Ministert Narendra Modi and BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.While speaking at the ceremony, Home Minister Shah expressed confidence at the Uttar Pradesh's becoming a USD one -trillion economy. The country's path to become a USD five-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh.Chief Minister Adityanath credited his party supremo Shah for "putting the state on the path of development". Recounting his party victory in the state in 2017 assembly elections, the chief minister said when the party assumed power in the state, it lacked administrative experience as it had came to power after 20 years."However, whenever we faced any challenge, we discussed it with the BJP president because he has the confidence of taking any programme to its conclusion," he said."We all are happy that Uttar Pradesh is holding its Second Ground Breaking Ceremony after the UP Investors Summit-2018 and the people of UP are getting the guidance of BJP president Amit Shah," he said.The chief minister also expressed satisfaction at the state becoming the highest exporting one in two years, registering an export growth rate of 28 per cent.On his governments efforts at improving the law and order situation in the state, he said, it has been able to change the perception of Uttar Pradesh, that it had acquired in the last 15 years."While maintaining a credible law and order situation in the state, we also implemented 16 new policies. Three more policies, which would further enhance the ease of doing business for the industries, are in the pipeline," he added. Pointing out that Uttar Pradesh is the biggest market in the world, Adityanath expressed his government's resolve to provide a secure business environment to industries, besides various other facilities."The state will play a major role in making the country an economic superpower and helping it achieve it target of becoming a USD five-trillion economy," he said.Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik earlier said the credit goes to Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation because industrialists want a state with good law and order to do their business fearlessly.While congratulating Adityanath, the governor said the chief minister did not only strengthen the law and order of the state, but also brought investment to it."We are rich in manpower resource in Uttar Pradesh. Now there is more positive environment than ever before. Uttar Pradesh is now on the path of becoming 'Uttam Pradesh'," he said. PTI NAV SAB RAXRAX