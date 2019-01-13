UP: Security tightened in Morna of Muzaffarnagar after doctor's murder

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Security has been tightened in the Morna area here following the murder of a doctor, police said Sunday. Forty-year-old veterinary doctor Satish Kumar was found murdered at Morna town under Bhopa police station limits here on Saturday, they said. He was missing since Friday, police added. Tension prevailed in the area after news of the doctor's death spread. Angry villagers blocked the Bhipa-Morna road demanding action against the killers, they said. Police said Kumar was murdered over a monetary dispute. The main accused, Kamil, has been arrested in this connection, they said. Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, they said. PTI Corr AQSAQS