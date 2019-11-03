UP: Speeding truck crushes couple to death

Banda, Nov 3 (PTI) A young couple riding a motorcycle died in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when a truck ran over them, police said.Devendra Yadav (24) and his finacee Seema (21) were coming to the city from Gazipur Police Station area when the speeding oil tanker hit their bike in the afternoon, Jitendra Singh, SHO Kotwali Fatehpur said."Both fell on the road and the tanker ran over them... the driver fled from the spot," Singh said.The couple died on the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Singh said, adding that a case was registered against the driver of the oil tanker who is yet to be identified. PTI CORR NAV RHL