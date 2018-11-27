UP STF arrests man wanted in multiple criminal cases

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Monday arrested a man from Amethi district who was wanted in a number of cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, Balbu alias Udaybhan Singh was arrested from Jamo area of Amethi when he came to meet a lawyer and another person, an STF official said. Bablu was wanted in connection with murder of a Dalit man in February. He is named in 15 criminal cases, including under Gangster Act, Goonda Act beside others. PTI ABNHMB