scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UP STF arrests man wanted in multiple criminal cases

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Monday arrested a man from Amethi district who was wanted in a number of cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, Balbu alias Udaybhan Singh was arrested from Jamo area of Amethi when he came to meet a lawyer and another person, an STF official said. Bablu was wanted in connection with murder of a Dalit man in February. He is named in 15 criminal cases, including under Gangster Act, Goonda Act beside others. PTI ABNHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos