UP STF arrests two for providing 'solvers' for exams

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two persons for allegedly providing "solvers" to candidates appearing for various examinations conducted by the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission, officials said Sunday.They were arrested in Allahabad, the STF said in an official statement.The police recovered two genuine Aadhaar cards, two fake Aadhaar cards, one voter ID, two PAN cards, three mobile phones, two ATM cards and a driving licence from their possession.A case has been registered against the two under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the STF said. PTI NAV DPBDPB