UP STF arrests wanted gangster from Haryana

Noida (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a notorious gangster wanted in multiple cases of murder and attempt to murder from neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad district, officials said.Yogesh Sangwan alias Seetu, 40, was nabbed from Bahadurgarh in Faridabad around 2.30 pm by the Noida unit of the STF, a senior official said."Between 1999 and 2012, Sangwan was involved in at least eight criminal cases in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He has been booked for murder and attempt to murder, among other cases, and has also been booked under the Arms Act and the Gangsters Act," deputy superintendent of police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, said."Probing a matter related to Ghaziabad, the Noida unit of the STF got an input about Sangwan's movement near the metro station in Bahadurgarh. The Noida unit sprung into action and reached the spot in time to arrest him," he said.Sangwan, a native of Jhajjar, was once arrested by the Delhi Police and jailed for some time. He got involved in a murder case in Ghaziabad in 2011 after his release from prison, he said.He was absconding arrest in another criminal case of 2012 under the Gangsters Act, Mishra said."Sangwan has been handed over to the Sihani police station in Ghaziabad where further proceedings are underway," the DSP said. PTI KIS DIVDIV