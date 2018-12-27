UP STF busts fake job racket, 2 held

Noida (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a fake job racket and arrested two persons for allegedly duping people in the name of providing jobs in government departments, including in the police and the Army, officials said. A senior officer said the agency had been getting inputs about the gang's activities in the state's western region. The conmen -- Shailendra alias Suraj Malik and Veerendra Kumar -- were held at around 7.30 am from the Ratangarh bus stand in Bijnor by the Noida unit of the STF, officials said. The accused targeted male and female candidates and would even lure their parents by assuring them selection in the Army, the police or government banks, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Noida STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. "They would charge Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per candidate as per their financial capability," he said. "Working on a specific input about the presence of the accused at Ratangarh bus stand in the morning, the STF team reached there earlier and the duo was held upon their arrival," Mishra said. Four mobile phones, Rs 1.65 lakh and some documents, including original medical certificates from a military hospital issued in the name of five "unfit" candidates, were seized from their possession, the officer said. "Also admit cards related to recruitment examinations of block development officer (BDO) and police services were found with them," he said. Their arrest also led to the recovery of two SUVs a Ford Endeavour and a Toyota Fortuner registered in Uttarakhand and UP, respectively, Mishra said. During initial probe, Suraj told the officials that it was Kumar who would bring the targeted candidates to him and would take money from at least "25 to 30" candidates for every examination, he said. The exact number candidates they duped or the money they accumulated was not immediately clear, Mishra added. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and related offences was registered against them at Sivala police station in Bijnor, he said, adding further probe was underway. PTI KIS AQSAQS