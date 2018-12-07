UP STF busts gang involved in cloning cheques, 3 held

Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police busted a gang allegedly involved in duping people by cloning cheques and arrested three of its members. Acting on a series of complaints, the STF arrested Ajay Singh who was working as an assistant at a public bank in Hamirpur district, according to an official release. During interrogation, Singh confessed that he used to pass on information about the name of account holders, the amount in their accounts and the series of the last cheque to gang leader Aditya Gupta of Kanpur, it said. The gang members used to prepare cloned cheques with the help of some bank employees, the release said. Gupta and his accomplice Jagdish Misra have also been arrested from Kanpur, the release said, adding that cash worth Rs 14.80 lakh, stationery used for making cloned cheques, 101 Aadhaar cards, 44 cheque books of different banks and 159 used cheques were recovered from their possession. PTI SAB SMI SNESNE