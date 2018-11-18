UP STF busts gang providing solvers for govt exam, six arrested

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) With the arrest of six persons from Moradbad district, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Sunday claimed to have busted a gang which provided solvers for a government teacher recruitment exam.The accused were identified as Sachin, Jitendra Kumar Saini, Vipin Kumar, Saurabh Asthana, Mithilesh and Sippu alias Sirdaari, a spokesperson of the STF said in a statement.The accused were arrested from VPS Public School in Moradabad, the spokesperson said.The gang provided solvers to candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test.The gang used to charge Rs 10 lakh from each of the candidates, the STF statement said, adding that the solvers were paid Rs 50,000.Six mobile phones, a driving license, three admit cards, two OMR sheets, two answer sheets, a four wheeler and cash worth Rs 24,250 were seized from the accused, it said.Two other persons were arrested in Varanasi for selling fake question papers to UPTET aspirants, the STF said.The accused, identified as Laxmikant Bharti and Bharat Singh Yadav, would charge Rs one lakh from the aspirants for the question papers.A fake question paper, a fake answer sheet, 12 admit cards and eight mobile phones was recovered from them, the STF said.Another person was arrested by the STF from Binjor."In all, 35 persons were arrested in connection with the TET examination. This includes 9 arrests made by the UP STF. Apart from this, 7 persons were arrested in Hardoi district of the state, 6 persons were arrested in Prayagraj, 3 in Bulandshahr, 2 in Firozabad and one each in Jaunpur, Varanasi, Shrawasti, Kaushambi, Jalaun, Aligarh, Bhadohi and Maharajganj," a spokesperson of the UP police said in a statement. PTI NAV DIVDIV