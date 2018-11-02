UP STF busts gang providing 'solvers' for railway exams; seven held

Noida (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) With the arrest of seven men, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force claimed Friday to have busted a gang involved in fraudulent in the railway recruitment board examination.The gang used to send fake candidates in place of the person who approached them to take up the 'Group D' examination for selection in the railways, officials said.Three contractors, who used to get candidates, three solvers and the kingpin of the "organised group" were held by the Noida STF from Sector 62 area, a senior official said."The gang has taken Rs 2 crore from 200 students to replace them with the solvers for the online examination," Noida STF Deputy Superintendent of Police R K Mishra said.The kingpin was identified as Haryana resident Sanjeet, while his associate included a railway trackman, Sumit, the officer said.The solvers have been identified as Subodh, Gajendra and Sunny, all three from Nalanda in Bihar, he said.The STF has seized three cars, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, 100 RRB examination admit cards of students and 85 identification cards of students such as voter card, aadhaar, etc, Mishra said."The solvers have sat for these examinations multiple times at centres in Chandigarh, Patiala, Noida and Sonipat," he said. PTI KIS DPB