UP STF nabs 2 for kidnapping, killing local BJP member

Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of a local BJP member were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri town, police officials said Thursday. On the intervening night of January 4 and 5, Dharmendra alias Dharmi, who himself had several criminal cases registered against him at the Badalpur police station, was picked up by the members of the Randeep Bhati gang from his house and shot dead, they said. The assailants had later dumped his body near the Roopvaas roundabout, about a km from Dharmendra's home, and then fled from the spot, the officials said. Vivek Singh (28), the main suspect in the case, and his aide Gyanendra Singh (around 32) were arrested late Wednesday night from Dadri by the Noida field unit of the STF, a senior official said. Vivek Singh is the nephew of sand mafia Sanjay Momnathan, who has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), and his maternal brother Bhoopender is an active member of the Randeep Bhati gang, the official said. "Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vivek and Gyanendra around 11 pm. The vehicle used by them in the crime has also been recovered," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. A case was registered against them at the Dadri police station, he said, adding that the two were sent to jail. During interrogation, Vivek Singh revealed that he got into an argument with Dharmendra on the road a day earlier after which he wanted to "teach him a lesson", Mishra said. But when Dharmendra did not cower down to their threats the matter escalated to become an issue of prestige for the gang, he said. "On January 4, Vivek Singh got engaged in an argument with Dharmendra over giving side on the road in Dadri town. He then informed about the duel to Momnathan's son Bhoopendra and Randeep Bhati, who asked his aides to threaten the local BJP functionary over the phone," Mishra said. "Later, eight-10 men of the Randeep Bhati gang led by Vivek Singh reached the house of Dharmendra, who had apparently rebuffed them on the phone, armed with weapons. They then kidnapped him, shot him dead and dumped the body along the road," he said. Further legal proceedings were underway, Mishra added. PTI KIS SNESNE