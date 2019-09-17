UP STF nabs wanted man in Greater Noida '

Noida (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A man wanted in multiple cases of murder and robbery was arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said.Ajit Singh, 45, was held around 12 midnight by the Noida field unit of the STF along with the local police in Beta II area based on a tip-off, the officials said.Singh and his associates had most recently planned the killing of a petrol pump manager in Greater Noida on June 24 with an aim to rob him off Rs 17 lakh, a senior official said.However, their bid was foiled by the STF, which had shot and injured three of his associates and arrested two others while Singh went absconding and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.Singh, a native of Hapur, has been accused in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and contract killing in UP and Uttarakhand, he said.He was sentenced for life by a local court in a double murder case in Harpur but got relief from the high court, according to officials.He was also charged with the sensational murder of a Delhi-based businessman in Bulandshahr in 2008 and sentenced to death by a local court. However, the high court had granted him relief in that matter too, the officials said.Ever since, he has been allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases and has also helped crime gangs by supplying them with young men, the officials added.A case has been registered at Beta II police station in Greater Noida and further proceedings are underway, the STF said. PTI KIS DVDV